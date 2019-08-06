Support Carlin Hall with Lonesome Town Painters

Lonesome Town Painters bring their bluegrass style to the Carlin Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Hailing from Vancouver, the Lonesome Town Painters offer a sound that hearkens back to the raw and ragged edge of the genre.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Tickets are $15 and available at Acorn music or at the door.

Soaring harmonies and driving instrumentation have come to define the spirited performances of the Lonesome Town Painters. They pay tribute to golden-era pioneers through their honestly written originals. Playing an eclectic mix of songs about love, heartache, prison and the odd gospel number, this hard-hitting quartet would be equally at home in the barroom on Saturday night or the church house on Sunday morning, comfortable treading that fine line between perdition and salvation.

Check out their music at lonesometownpainters.com.

This event will also feature the Carlin Hall stage raffle draw at intermission. In an effort to raise the matching funds necessary for the grant obtained for stage renovations, hall members have been selling raffle tickets and local businesses, such as Askew’s, Shuswap Marina Boat Rental and Roots & Blues, have generously donated prizes. The Lonesome Town Painters show will be the last opportunity to purchase a ticket to help the hall meet the goal of raising $10,000 as a matching contribution for the stage renovations.

Earlier this year, a grant was received through Creative BC’s Amplify BC program to expand the stage at the Carlin Community Arts and Cultural Centre. This will make it more versatile for accommodating many types of performances from dance recitals to live music to theatre. The upgrades include increasing the stage floor area substantially, improving both sound and lighting, and restructuring the control booth for better overall function. A generous contribution from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District also supported this major undertaking.Watch for the grand stage launch event this fall.

