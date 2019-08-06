Support Carlin Hall with Lonesome Town Painters

Vancouver bluegrass band to perform on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Lonesome Town Painters bring their bluegrass style to the Carlin Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Hailing from Vancouver, the Lonesome Town Painters offer a sound that hearkens back to the raw and ragged edge of the genre.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Tickets are $15 and available at Acorn music or at the door.

Soaring harmonies and driving instrumentation have come to define the spirited performances of the Lonesome Town Painters. They pay tribute to golden-era pioneers through their honestly written originals. Playing an eclectic mix of songs about love, heartache, prison and the odd gospel number, this hard-hitting quartet would be equally at home in the barroom on Saturday night or the church house on Sunday morning, comfortable treading that fine line between perdition and salvation.

Check out their music at lonesometownpainters.com.

This event will also feature the Carlin Hall stage raffle draw at intermission. In an effort to raise the matching funds necessary for the grant obtained for stage renovations, hall members have been selling raffle tickets and local businesses, such as Askew’s, Shuswap Marina Boat Rental and Roots & Blues, have generously donated prizes. The Lonesome Town Painters show will be the last opportunity to purchase a ticket to help the hall meet the goal of raising $10,000 as a matching contribution for the stage renovations.

Read more: Discovery under floorboards at Carlin Hall prompts emergency funding

Read more: Perennial favourites return to NimbleFingers stage

Read more: Join the circus at Salmon Arm festival

Earlier this year, a grant was received through Creative BC’s Amplify BC program to expand the stage at the Carlin Community Arts and Cultural Centre. This will make it more versatile for accommodating many types of performances from dance recitals to live music to theatre. The upgrades include increasing the stage floor area substantially, improving both sound and lighting, and restructuring the control booth for better overall function. A generous contribution from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District also supported this major undertaking.Watch for the grand stage launch event this fall.

Submitted

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Perennial favourites return to NimbleFingers stage

Just Posted

Five-year-old drowns in North Shuswap neighbour’s pool

Chase RCMP report child was last seen half hour earlier playing in backyard

Marine search and rescue less busy than previous summers on Shuswap Lake

RCMSAR station volunteers respond to six medical emergencies, most on land

Haze in Shuswap skies could be from fires in Siberia

Meteorologist says high pressure system is driving lofty winds from the northwest

Missing Shuswap woman catalyst for new search technology

Ashley Simpson’s pink suitcase inspires program for colour-specific drone search

Driver clocked at 149 km/h in Shuswap on weekend loses vehicle for 7 days

Salmon Arm RCMP report a busy long weekend with more than 90 calls

Update: Wildfire in the South Okanagan remains at 280 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

Wildfire on the Okanagan Connector north of Peachland

Thirty BCWS firefighters are responding to the fire

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marijuana plants after Mountie on a day off spots something out of place

Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Debris set alight on NDSS Community Field on Tuesday, repairs could cost $30-40K

No joke: ‘Extra’ sweet $500,000 win for Kamloops woman

“My friend came over for breakfast and told me someone in Kamloops had won. I told her, jokingly, that it was me….”

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Support Carlin Hall with Lonesome Town Painters

Vancouver bluegrass band to perform on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Perennial favourites return to NimbleFingers stage

Bluegrass and old-time music festival at Sorrento Centre on Aug. 24.

Kelowna man faces charges after fleeing on foot from stolen sedan

The man fled from police on foot after being spotted inside a stolen car

Most Read