Perennial favourites return to NimbleFingers stage

Bluegrass and old-time music festival at Sorrento Centre on Aug. 24.

Pickers, fiddlers and singers galore will once again converge at the Sorrento Centre in August for the NimbleFingers Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Festival

NimbleFingers is a family friendly music lovers’ festival with two stages showcasing an international lineup of stellar old-time and bluegrass acts.

Bookended by two weeks of music workshops, the festival draws upon the incredible talent of their world-class faculty.

This year, NimbleFingers is thrilled to welcome the perennial festival favourites, Foghorn Stringband, as well as the crackling bluegrass sounds of Boston’s Mile Twelve.

Enjoy the high energy of Toronto’s Lonesome Ace Stringband, and the groovy Portland duo, The Horsenecks. World-class mandolinist John Reischman will be performing with modern guitar player and singer Eli West. The NimbleFingers Music Experience will again deliver a powerhouse set of classic bluegrass classics. Annie Lou will be singing her heart out with her tender and touching songs, and Toronto’s The Slocan Ramblers are back for another spin. Sibling duo Kayla and Matt Hotte bring the classic country sound to the stage, and Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno will tear it up with some authentic old-time tunes. Last but not least, Sue Thompson and Don Share and Friends will be performing classic tunes from the Pacific Northwest, and Jenny Lester, a popular songbird from Vancouver Island, will be returning to the NimbleFingers stage.

Between sets, be sure to check out the festival’s vendors. You’ll find stringed instruments and musical paraphernalia, vintage records, original letterpress posters, unique handmade jewelry, NimbleFingers T-shirts, festival artist CDs and more. Sorrento Centre will be selling ultra-local produce grown on their very own organic farm. Grab a bite to eat from one of the food vendors and unwind with a glass of local organic brew from Crannog Ales in the beer garden.

The festival takes place from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Sorrento Centre. Get your tickets online at www.nimblefingers.ca, or in person after July 22nd at Acorn Music in Salmon Arm. Advance tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for youth (ages 13 to 18). Gate prices are $40 for adults and $25 for youth. Free admission for ages 13 and under and 80 and over.

For more information, visit www.nimblefingers.ca.

