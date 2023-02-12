Vanilla Gorillas bringing bluesy dance party to Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall

Daveton Jones will provide lead vocals with the Vanilla Gorillas at their Feb. 25 concert with Celebrate Shuswap Society at Song Sparrow Hall. (Contributed)

Get ready to boogie to the Vanilla Gorillas Blues Band!

Make sure to get your dancing shoes ready for the Celebrate Shuswap Society’s first dance party of the year on Feb. 25 at Song Sparrow Hall. The show will feature the exciting Vanilla Gorillas Blues Band from Kamloops. They are led by one of the most talented and popular musicians in Kamloops, guitar wizard Jon Treichel, who has many other groups including his funk/soul band Soul Patch and the Scattered Atoms Jazz Band.

Music lovers will appreciate the soulful voice of Vanilla Gorillas’ lead vocalist, the Jamaican born Daveton Jones, who sang with the famous Vancouver steel band, the Soul Survivors, for 12 years. Also on vocals will be the amazing and skillful drummer, Richard Graham, whose own jazz-rock band, the Backbeats, was a big hit on the Jazz Club stage. Additionally, the Vanilla Gorillas feature the groovy talents of Kris Ruston on organ and vocals, Graham How on trumpet and Neil Brun on bass.

The Vanilla Gorillas are a group of friends that have been performing together and apart for many years and they know how to provide some serious grooves, lay down very funky blues, and switch gears on the fly to keep the dance floor hopping. They will cover music by Eric Clapton, BB King, Marvin Gage, Chubby Checker and will play some cool Motown blues.

Doors will open for this awesome show at 7 p.m. Get your tickets at celebrateshuswap.ca.

Lifetime Celebrate Shuswap Society memberships are also available that provide a discount for tickets, as well as early notice for all events. The Celebrate Shuswap Society is another incredible Small City, Big Rewards service for Shuswap music lovers.

Jim Cooperman

