Just for Kicks Dance Studio ballet students dance in a dress rehearsal in preparation for their upcoming performance of Snow White. (Sarah Mickel Photography)

Ballet dancers with Just for Kicks Dance Studio are rehearsing for their upcoming presentation of Snow White.

Performances are scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 10 and 11, and for 1 and 6 p.m. on March 12. Tickets, $12, are available at Lucky’s in the Centenoka Park Mall. The shows take place at the studio.

Photos by Sarah Mickel.

