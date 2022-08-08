Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko performs in the Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition in Spain on Aug. 4, 2022. (Paloma O’Shea International Piano Competition photo)

Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko performs in the Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition in Spain on Aug. 4, 2022. (Paloma O’Shea International Piano Competition photo)

Young Salmon Arm pianist sweeps international competition in Spain

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko takes first place at Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition

Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko has done it again.

2022 has been a successful year so far for the 23-year-old pianist, who has taken first place in several international competitions, including top honours in the Hilton Head International Piano Competition in March, earning him a performance at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall in October.

On Aug. 4, with parents Patricia and David and sister Aria in attendance, Jaeden made a clean sweep in Spain’s Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition, winning first place and a gold medal, the Canon Audience Prize and a special award for Best Chamber Music. Jaeden later performed a mini recital, earning two encores at the close to 1,000-year-old Camprodon Monastery.

For his first prize/gold-medal win, Jaeden will receive 30,000 Euros (approximately $40,000 Cdn), a tour of concerts around Spain and abroad, and an opportunity to record under the Naxos label. He will also have an opportunity to perform with the Cuarteto Casals musical quartet.

Following on the heels of his first-place finish in a competition in Hilton Head, South Carolina, in March, the talented young pianist and only Canadian entrant took top honours in the 67th edition of Maria Canals Barcelona international music competition in Spain.

“When I am onstage, I am listening intently to the sounds I am producing,” Jaeden told the Observer in April.

“In my best performances, I am able to quiet my thoughts and direct all of my attention to the musical arc of the piece.”

For his final number in the Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition, Jaeden performed Rachmaninoff’s Concerto No. 3.

Read more: Immersed in music: Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko wins top honours in Barcelona competition

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko takes first place in international piano competition

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmMusic

Previous story
Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ pulls into station with $30.1M

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko performs in the Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition in Spain on Aug. 4, 2022. (Paloma O’Shea International Piano Competition photo)
Young Salmon Arm pianist sweeps international competition in Spain

Veterans and other residents come to a ceremony on Aug. 6, 2022 to honour the Salmon Arm cenotaph turning 100 years old. (Contributed)
Ceremony in Salmon Arm honours cenotaph’s turning 100 years

Independent Investigations Office of BC determined excessive force was not used when officers arrested a woman who was reportedly causing a disturbance at a Salmon Arm residence on Feb. 13, 2022. The woman’s arm was broken during her arrest. (Black Press file photo)
Broken arm not a result of excessive force by Salmon Arm RCMP says police watchdog

Highway 1 reopened near Tappen early Monday, Aug. 8 following a two-vehicle crash Sunday night. (File photo)
UPDATE: One person killed in crash on Highway 1 near Tappen