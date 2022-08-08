Young Salmon Arm pianist sweeps international competition in Spain

Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko performs in the Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition in Spain on Aug. 4, 2022. (Paloma O’Shea International Piano Competition photo)

Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko has done it again.

2022 has been a successful year so far for the 23-year-old pianist, who has taken first place in several international competitions, including top honours in the Hilton Head International Piano Competition in March, earning him a performance at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall in October.

On Aug. 4, with parents Patricia and David and sister Aria in attendance, Jaeden made a clean sweep in Spain’s Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition, winning first place and a gold medal, the Canon Audience Prize and a special award for Best Chamber Music. Jaeden later performed a mini recital, earning two encores at the close to 1,000-year-old Camprodon Monastery.

For his first prize/gold-medal win, Jaeden will receive 30,000 Euros (approximately $40,000 Cdn), a tour of concerts around Spain and abroad, and an opportunity to record under the Naxos label. He will also have an opportunity to perform with the Cuarteto Casals musical quartet.

Following on the heels of his first-place finish in a competition in Hilton Head, South Carolina, in March, the talented young pianist and only Canadian entrant took top honours in the 67th edition of Maria Canals Barcelona international music competition in Spain.

“When I am onstage, I am listening intently to the sounds I am producing,” Jaeden told the Observer in April.

“In my best performances, I am able to quiet my thoughts and direct all of my attention to the musical arc of the piece.”

For his final number in the Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition, Jaeden performed Rachmaninoff’s Concerto No. 3.

Read more: Immersed in music: Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko wins top honours in Barcelona competition

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko takes first place in international piano competition

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmMusic