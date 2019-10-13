Lots of advance voting in the federal election for Salmon Arm

Advance polls remain open on Monday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It may be a long weekend, but people in Salmon Arm have not just been relaxing.

People in Salmon Arm wanting to vote in the federal election ahead of election day have been making their way to the advance polls at the 5th Avenue Seniors’ Activity Centre.

One of the staff at the site said the polls have been extremely busy.

The turnout was particularly strong Friday – unbelievably busy, said one person – while Saturday and Sunday were also fast-paced, with some lulls during meal time.

Located at 170 Fifth Ave. SE, the senior centre’s advance polls will remain open till 9 Sunday night, Oct. 13, and will reopen for one more day Monday, Oct. 14, also 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In other parts of the Shuswap, different advance poll locations are available.

In Sicamous, go to the Sicamous Senior Centre, 1091 Shuswap Ave.

In Blind Bay, go to the Cedar Heights Community Centre, 2316 Lakeview Dr.

In Chase, go to the Chase Creekside Seniors Centre, 542 Shuswap Ave. SE.

In Scotch Creek, visit the Scotch Creek Lee Creek Firehall, 3852 Squilax-Anglemont Rd.

In Sunnybrae, go to the Sunnybrae Seniors Centre, 3585 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Rd.

Five candidates are vying for the Member of Parliament seat in the North Okanagan-Shuswap: Conservative Mel Arnold, People’s Party of Canada Kyle Delfing, Liberal Cindy Derkaz, Green Party Marc Reinarz and NDP Harwinder Sandhu.

Election day is Monday, Oct. 21.

The Elections Canada office in Salmon Arm, at 171 Shuswap St. NW, has seen ‘national’ voters coming through its doors – those who don’t live in the area – more on Friday than on Saturday on Sunday.

