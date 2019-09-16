Letter: City of Salmon Arm should support community garden

Writer disappointed with council response to Shuswap Food Action Society

I was very disappointed with how the city councillors treated Serena Caner from the Shuswap Food Action Society at the city council meeting on Sept. 9.

I think a city that is prepared to declare a climate emergency should fully support being able to sustain ourselves and those in need. The community garden is completely non-profit, and they’re just looking for some help until they’re able to fund themselves. They aren’t looking for money for themselves, they’re looking for the chance to help bring food to the less fortunate in a way that doesn’t seem like charity.

Every summer, BC Transit allows kids under 17 to ride free, when many of those kids can afford bus tickets. I understand that bus passes cannot just be “given away,” but is it not important to allow people who can’t afford transportation an opportunity?

The council is willing to spend $15,000 dollars on a climate report that will tell us something we probably already know, but they can’t support something that will impact many in our own town. Councillor Wallace-Richmond talks of the importance of being part of something big, something that ties us to others globally, but maybe you should think of our own community first.

I ask that the council consider the requests of the Shuswap Food Action Society, and that they consider not only the impact on those in need, but the feeling that they’ve done something good for their city. This garden will bring smiles to many, and is that not important?

Neroli Ladner

