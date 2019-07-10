Salmon Arm politicians urged to declare climate emergency, create action plan

Although council chambers in city hall were nearly empty of spectators for most of the July 8 afternoon council meeting, things changed abruptly just prior to a presentation on climate leadership.
About 50 residents filed in to hear the presentation of Amy Vallarino, speaking on behalf of the city’s environmental advisory committee.
She asked that the city acknowledge there is a climate emergency, and then develop a climate action plan that would be used to guide the city in all its activities, planning and endeavours.
She spoke of the wildfires of 1998 that burned dangerously close to Salmon Arm and asked: “That was 20 years ago – where are we now?”
Salmon Arm would not be the first municipality to write a climate action plan, she said, pointing to several communities which have.
“The plan is to take the carbon footprint into every decision the city makes.”
She said Salmon Arm has already employed several good steps such as the capture of methane gas at the landfill, the banning of single-use plastic bags, the addition of composting, reducing greenhouse gas in buildings, working on a hybrid fleet of vehicles, introducing LED lights, solar energy and more.
Vallarino referred to the city’s climate action reserve and suggested perhaps it could be used to hire a staff person dedicated to climate action.
Members of council present expressed appreciation for Vallarino’s presentation, which had been met with applause from the gallery. (Mayor Alan Harrison and Couns. Tim Lavery and Chad Eliason were absent)
Coun. Sylvia Lindgren, chair of the city’s environmental advisory committee, said council was feeling fortunate.
“Usually we get a crowd like this when there’s people against something…”
She went on, her voice catching with emotion.
“I am proud to be part of a community that is thinking globally and acting locally,” she said, thanking the committee. “We want to thank you for pushing us to work harder to make sure we can get to a place where we can save what we have…”
Lindgren said she would defer making a notice of motion until the next council meeting when more council members would be present.
Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond thanked the committee and said it’s not working alone, noting every municipality is taking action, based on information from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.
Coun. Kevin Flynn said he appreciated Vallarino listing the good things the community has done. He also suggested waiting until the mayor returns and, maybe, until the Union of BC Municipalities convention in the fall when the city could collaborate with other municipalities.
When council does move forward, he said it would be important to hold a public input session.
