Letter: CSRD’s proposed field acquisition prompts questions

Writer shares proposed alternative to purchase of Centennial Field

I am opposed to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s plan to purchase Centennial Field from Shuswap Lake Estates Ltd. and Shuswap West Developers Ltd. for $750,000 more than the professionally appraised price of $2,006,000.

There is a need for more park space in Area C but at what price to the taxpayer? Does the CSRD require these developers to set aside land for parks or to contribute to a fund for park development?

A few years ago, the CSRD commissioned a survey seeking input from Area C residents on the need for park space. Subsequently, a meeting was held locally, chaired by Mr. (Paul) Demenok, to present a report on survey results and to seek further public input.

Following the meeting, which I attended, Mr. Jack Barker spoke to some of us who had been present. He proposed that he would be willing to donate Centennial Field to the CSRD for a public park. His only request was that the CSRD relocate a portion of Blind Bay road currently on the waterfront to the rear of Centennial Field. Mr. Barker’s proposal included detailed plans and drawings, including cost estimates for relocation of the road portion. His plan would then make Centennial Field a waterfront park with the possible inclusion of a swimming area and day use picnic area, thus increasing safety for park users. Mr. Barker wanted to present his plan at the meeting but said that he was not permitted to do so. Area residents should have been informed of Mr. Barker’s generous proposal.

Now we are left to wonder about the acquisition process of Centennial Field and to find forms to register our opposition to this purchase which, to date, have not been available, yet the submission deadline has already been published.

Surely ethical governance practices must not only be done but be seen to be done!

Read more: Column: Community parks benefit health and economy

Read more: CSRD to seek public assent to borrow $1.77 million for park purchase

Read more: Letter: Centennial Field purchase will add to tax burden

Michael Lanting

Blind Bay

Previous story
Letter: Centennial Field purchase will add to tax burden

Just Posted

Water quality advisory issued for Scotch Creek Fire Hall

Unacceptable levels of coliform bacteria has led to an advisory from the CSRD

UPDATE: Salmon Arm laundromat reopens after dryer fire

Shuswap Laundromat on Ross Street was damaged by a fire in one of its machines.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Air quality statement with mix of sun, showers and cloud

Your weather report for Monday, August 12th, 2019.

Minter Gardens mastermind to present at Salmon Arm Fall Fair

Brian Minter will share his gardening expertise on Friday, Sept. 6.

Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Rain, smoke and thunderstorms expected.

A special air quality statement has been issued and thunderstorms are on the way for some areas.

Vernon businessmen cruising with e-ride electric vehicle rights

Pair look to a future where light industrial and commercial operations begin using e-vehicles

Letter: CSRD’s proposed field acquisition prompts questions

Writer shares proposed alternative to purchase of Centennial Field

Dirt biker found dead in Lavington

A member of the public found the body near a dirt bike on Saturday

Salmon Arm history in pictures

The Salmon Arm ball team stops for a pose in front of… Continue reading

Okanagan homeless fight for freedom of possessions, clash with bylaw

Homeless population often have their belongings taken by bylaw

Letter: Centennial Field purchase will add to tax burden

Writer says South Shuswap residents already face annual tax increases for existing park

LETTER: World is in a climate emergency

We must act as if this were an emergency, rather than kicking the can to the next generation

Column: Action needed for B.C.’s forestry-dependent communities

Notes from the Legislature by Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo

LETTER: Carriage houses, secondary suites used for short-term rentals

In Summerland there are more than 213 short stay properties on Airbnb and more than 300 on VRBO

Most Read