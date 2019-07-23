Letter: Go back to drawing board on Highway 1/Balmoral Road intersection

Open letter to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, on behalf of users of Balmoral Road,

This is in response to your recent meeting with the residents of Shuswap Lake Estates and surrounding areas regarding the highway improvements at the intersection of Highway 1 and Balmoral Road.

First, other provinces with far less population than B.C. completed their four-laning of Highway 1 more than 50 years ago. It is therefore long overdue for B.C. to complete its portion of Highway 1. Your proposal to use the existing under-designed single lanes as well as the under-designed single-lane underpass where two lanes are required is completely unacceptable.

Please destroy the drawings you propose for the long overdue highway upgrading as these are completely unacceptable. The Balmoral Road is South Shuswap’s busiest road and it will only get busier with the growing number of people settling to he east along the south side of Shuswap Lake.

Read more: Province proposes improvements for Balmoral Road/Highway 1 intersection

Read more: Air ambulance called to Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

Read more: Open house to reveal proposed changes to Balmoral intersection on Trans-Canada Highway

The population for about 30 kilometres east from Highway 1 at Balmoral is growing every year, and the only way in and out for them is by Balmoral. Check your traffic counts over the past several years and you will find Balmoral is one of the busiest country roads around. We need the proper highway and property connections to and from the highway.

Why are you fiddling around with under-constructed side roads and single-lane underpasses with interest rates today lower than they have been for at least 50 years? Why cut corners?

How about showing the people above and below you that you have learned something since working for highways. Throw away those proposals you attempted recently to get by with, with the local people. Let’s go properly with the four-laning and with all the correct under and over passes connecting to and from the highway.

Jack Barker,

Shuswap Lake Estates

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter: Make CSRD directors’ term limit subject to alternative approval process
Next story
LETTER: Diversity includes Canadians with views different from prime minister

Just Posted

Serious injuries sustained in Highway 1 collisions west of Salmon Arm

Air ambulance needed at two accident scenes that closed highway Monday evening

Update: Lakeshore Drive open following single-vehicle collision

Traffic being diverted to 10th Avenue NE as emergency crews respond

Fines approved for Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw

Mayor and council stress fines to be issued as last resort

Salmon Arm council supports increase to development service fees

Bylaw enables city to recover more of the cost related to staff time

Salmon Arm students hone acting chops in Haney whodunnit

Local talent brings Mystery of Dutch Charlie to life at RJ Haney Heritage Village

Okanagan-based pop star Andrew Allen is back with a new band

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday

Okanagan man grows tomato with an… unusual shape

The man could only conclude that it was a decidedly “male” tomato.

Provincial health body refuses to release full findings of cancer triage system audit

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions

Southern resident killer whale died of blunt trauma, likely from ship

J34 was found more than two years ago near Sechelt, but the necropsy findings have now been released

$250,000 worth of property stolen from Okanagan storage

Police are investigating after a possible theft on the weekend

Our history in pictures: Fire!

The Salmon Arm Farmers’ Exchange is on fire! Firefighters try to save… Continue reading

Supportive housing first step to healing: BC Housing CEO

Shayne Ramsay explains changes to Rutland’s McCurdy development

Central Okanagan motorcycle crash causes two impaired driving investigations

The driver’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening in nature

B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Transportation Safety Board points to ‘persistent risks faced by persons using assistive devices’

Most Read