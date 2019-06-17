An air ambulance touches down responding to a serious crash at the Balmoral intersection in September 2018. (File photo)

Open house to reveal proposed changes to Balmoral intersection on Trans-Canada Highway

The South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce has already provided input to the ministry

The public will be getting a look at proposed changes to Balmoral Road’s intersection with the Trans-Canada Highway in the South Shuswap at a June 26 open house.

A Facebook post from the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce states it has been advocating for changes to the intersection which has been the site of many unfortunate accidents.

The open house with Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) officials will be held at the Shuswap Lake Estates Lodge, located at 2405 Centennial Rd. in Blind Bay. It will run from 3 to 7 p.m.

The chamber of commerce encourages all community members to attend in order to get information on the traffic pattern changes.

In March 2019 a MOTI employee stated, in an email to the Observer, that chamber of commerce members had identified safety concerns and brought them to their attention.

The chamber’s Facebook post states that construction is expected to begin on the intersection this fall.

