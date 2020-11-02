Letter: Mother of child battling brittle bone disease thankful for support

Re: Fundraiser supports Shuswap child battling brittle bone disease

I would once again like to thank such an amazingly beautiful community.

Frankie and I have been at BC Children’s Hospital for more than two months now due to complications from surgeries she’s had.

We will be here for some time still, hoping to be home for Christmas.

I just wanted once again thank Kal Tire in Salmon Arm for everything they have done. I have good winter tires on my van donated to me from Braby Motors last year – the van has been such a game-changer getting Frankie around; it’s made our lives so much easier. Thank you to everyone that helped make that happen – it all started with a beautifully written letter by Cathrine Lavigne. I don’t know if I’ve ever felt so loved. Also thank you to SASCU for the insurance for a year and all the wonderful gifts.

I have to say this trip has been costly, and I’ve been blessed to get the extra help.

I’m overwhelmed with the love and support that’s been shown to us on Frankie’s journey. The day the story was put in the paper – an unexpected surprise – I was about to delete a Gofundme a friend of mine set up. I’d like to say a special thank you to her as well for taking time out of her busy life to do so. That day was also the first day Frankie walked 11 steps! And she was able keep food down.

I was starting to lose hope, to be honest. All the kindness and prayers I believe have helped her and lifted me as well, so thank you all from the bottom of my heart. You all have no idea how much it has all meant to me that we were thought of by so many beautiful souls.

Read more: VIDEO: Shuswap mother, daughter receive new wheels for Christmas

Read more: Fundraiser supports Shuswap child battling brittle bone disease

Billie Douglas

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letters