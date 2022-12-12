Letter: Resident questions City of Salmon Arm’s plans for Lakeshore Road

The portion of the map marked in yellow is the location of proposed improvements to Lakeshore Road. On Nov. 14, Salmon Arm council approved the preparation of a detailed design with cost estimates. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Re: Moving forward with Lakeshore Road stability, Observer, Nov. 23, 2022.

I understand the need to do repair work on Lakeshore Road NE, upgrade the utilities and build a multi-use path, but I can not understand the need to build it to a higher volume connector status.

Why would the city want to direct traffic down the section of 20th Avenue NE to the lower section of Lakeshore Road? This section of 20th is very steep, with a sharp right angle at the bottom and another steep hill leading to the proposed road improvements. After a snowfall, it’s not unusual to see bits of vehicles and marks on the concrete guardrail at the bottom of the hill when drivers are unable to make the curve.

Going uphill, it is not unusual to see vehicles spun out and stuck on the hill.

Many drivers avoid the hill in the winter or after a snowfall. I have difficulty believing a traffic engineer would consider it appropriate for the city to direct a higher volume of traffic to the proposed upgraded section of Lakeshore as a long-term solution for access to downtown.

The city did request comments on proposals for Lakeshore Road improvements, but they did not include any safer option for access to downtown. It may be an option to use 20th Street. It is already built to the same width, complete with curb, gutter and sidewalk. Improved traffic flow with roundabouts at 20th and 11th Avenue, and 11th and 10th Avenue, would avoid the steep grades/winter accidents.

Read more: Salmon Arm council takes step forward on path to Lakeshore Road stability

Read more: Two-way Lakeshore plus multi-use path gets Salmon Arm council’s nod

I am sure a traffic study for safer access to downtown for the traffic from upper Lakeshore could provide the city with better alternatives than the current plan to upgrade Lakeshore Rd NE .

Reducing the traffic volume on Lakeshore Road NE would allow for cheaper options for any lower Lakeshore Road improvements, that would also include a multi-use path, after the city has completed water and sewer upgrades. The current proposal also requires the city to purchase additional right of way from local property owners for road upgrades, and hydro right of way that many property owners are not prepared to do. A lower traffic volume design would likely reduce the extent of these needs.

Ed Dodds

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmLetter to the Editor