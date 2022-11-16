Salmon Arm council takes step forward on path to Lakeshore Road stability

Council approves proposal for detailed design of needed improvements with cost estimates

The portion of the map marked in yellow is the location of proposed improvements to Lakeshore Road. On Nov. 14, Salmon Arm council approved the preparation of a detailed design with cost estimates. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Lakeshore Road in Salmon Arm has moved ahead on the path to more stability.

On Nov. 14, city council agreed to award the detailed design of the Lakeshore Road improvements project to a local engineering firm. That design, when complete, will put the project in a ‘tender-ready’ position, with what’s called an ‘A-class’ estimate of costs.

Leading up to this, in April of 2021, city council approved the public’s most-favoured improvement option for Lakeshore – a two-way road with a multi-use path.

The city then proceeded with a request for proposals (RFP) for the detailed design of the improvements.

Included in the design will be:

1. Upgrading about 1,300 metres of existing road to accommodate a seven-metre-wide road, curb and gutter as well as road drainage. Upgrades would also include a minimum 2.5-metre-wide multi-use path, street lighting and underground utilities.

2. Replacement of an aging water main and construction of a new portion.

3. Doing slope stability work as determined by the design engineer/geotech.

Three proposals were received for the work and staff recommended Onsite Engineering be awarded the project. The RFP was both for design and construction services but staff recommended council only award design at this time.

“Once the design is complete and project funding is secured and approved, Staff will then prepare a report to Council recommending that the Construction Services be awarded to Onsite Engineering Ltd,” reads a staff report.

Onsite Engineering’s proposal was $224,170 plus tax for detailed design.

Mayor Alan Harrison and Coun. Tim Lavery both expressed their appreciation for moving the top-priority project forward.

Harrison noted Lakeshore Road improvements are the number 1 item under short-term projects (2022-2024) in the city’s Strategic Plan.

“I’m very pleased to see this piece, it’s a very important piece to get us tender ready,” Harrison said. “I’m sure at budget time we’ll be discussing further possible steps, so I really appreciate the work the community did on our strategic plan and the fact we’re moving forward on that item.”

The award to Onsite Engineering was passed unanimously by those council members present. Coun. Kevin Flynn stepped out due to a potential conflict of interest and Coun. Sylvia Lindgren was absent.

