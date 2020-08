Writer hopes to see more community support in the future

Kudos to Salmon Arm Rotary, Piccadilly Mall, and the numerous businesses and volunteers that put time, effort and planning into the inaugural Family Tailgate Movie Night on Saturday (Aug. 29).

In support of local food banks, attendance by moviegoers might have been less than hoped for, but hopefully future efforts will see the support such an endeavour and good cause deserves.

Dave Whitfield,

Blind Bay

