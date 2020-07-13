Letter: Ways around use of plastic shopping bags

After years of trying to convert people from using plastic grocery bags to re-usable cloth ones, COVID-19 has forced us back to the plastic.

So now we all have mountains of these flimsy green things with limited use.

Here’s a suggestion: Ask the check-out clerk to pack you groceries directly back into the shopping cart, no bags. At the car, transfer them to your own reusable plasticized cloth ones. For two weeks now I have been doing this and it works.

When at the car, all perishable items can go straight into insulated cooler bags while the rest can be pre-sorted, saving some of that step back home.

Overall it takes no longer, with fewer steps, probably using less energy – and we can return to our established recycling shopping practices.

Barbara Grier

