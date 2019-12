Patrons were evacuated at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Chances Gaming Centre was evacuated due to a “security issue” the night of Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A Salmon Arm gaming centre was evacuated this weekend due to a security issue.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, Salmon Arm fire crews and police responded to what police are calling a “security issue” at Chances Gaming Centre.

Patrons of the gaming centre were evacuated and emergency services are still on scene addressing the issue.

Updates to come.

