First responders from the Salmon Arm Fire Department and Shuswap Search and Rescue assisted with a medevac after a head on collision just after 6 p.m. on Friday, August 9. (Google maps)

Emergency responder groups assist in medevac after head on collision

One person was medevaced from the scene

First responders from the Salmon Arm Fire Department and Shuswap Search and Rescue assisted with a medevac after a head on collision.

The collision was reported to the fire department just before 6 p.m. on Friday, August 9. The collision was near Third Nations road and the Trans Canada Highway.

Although there was no fire, fire department crew members stayed to assist with the helicopter’s landing and take off after one person was taken to hospital.

Read more: Charges filed in fatal head-on collision in the South Okanagan

Read more: Head-on car crash in the Okanagan reminds woman of giving birth

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, air quality statement and risks of thunderstorms
Next story
Food hub feasibility study underway for the Shuswap

Just Posted

Food hub feasibility study underway for the Shuswap

The study will be finished in September

Shuswap resident on the clock for air cadets

Capt. Geri Stewart official timekeeper at Comox Cadet Flying Training Center.

Letter: Rude runner riles dog walker on Salmon Arm trail

Writer offers what it means to share the trail

Emergency responder groups assist in medevac after head on collision

One person was medevaced from the scene

UPDATE: Evacuation alert for 250 properties due to Eagle Bluff fire

No homes or outbuildings have been lost

VIDEO: Morning moose mosey

Young calf saunters down rural North Okanagan road

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

Body found in Okanagan Lake

Human remains were pulled a half kilometre from a Kelowna beach on Saturday

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

North Okanagan district wants public’s opinion on single-use plastics

An online survey has been made available by B.C.’s environment ministry

Most Read