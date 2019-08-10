Emergency responder groups assist in medevac after head on collision

One person was medevaced from the scene

First responders from the Salmon Arm Fire Department and Shuswap Search and Rescue assisted with a medevac after a head on collision just after 6 p.m. on Friday, August 9. (Google maps)

First responders from the Salmon Arm Fire Department and Shuswap Search and Rescue assisted with a medevac after a head on collision.

The collision was reported to the fire department just before 6 p.m. on Friday, August 9. The collision was near Third Nations road and the Trans Canada Highway.

Although there was no fire, fire department crew members stayed to assist with the helicopter’s landing and take off after one person was taken to hospital.

