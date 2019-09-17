Mirella Ramsay of the Mirella Project leads Cayson Wurz, Zoie Gjelaj and Tory Glubrecht on an aeronautics experiment, part of the kids activities at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market on Saturday, July 6. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Successful Salmon Arm farmer’s market extended into December

Market may switch to indoor venue during the colder months of winter

Salmon Arm’s Downtown Farmer’s Market will continue to provide vendors a space to sell their wares into December.

The market was created by the Shuswap Food Action Society (SFAS), in partnership with Downtown Salmon Arm, and has been held every Saturday at the Ross Street Plaza since June 22. Initially only supposed to run until Sept. 21, interest from vendors has resulted in an extension of the market until Dec. 14. The extension was approved by Salmon Arm city council in early September.

Read more: Bringing literacy to life

Read more: New Saturday farmer’s market to offer taste of the Shuswap

“We have a number of vendors who don’t sell their products at conventional stores, and I guess they have a loyal customer base that were asking them how can they get their product once the market is over,” said Serena Caner, president of the SFAS.

When the weather takes a colder turn in the winter months, the market could potentially be held at the First United Church in Salmon Arm. Colder weather will also result in fewer vendors selling produce.

“It might change a bit in its composition but we want to try to keep it as food-oriented as we can,” Caner said. “We’re hoping just enough people keep coming out to make it worthwhile for those vendors.”

While the interest for the extension was driven by the vendors, Caner realizes it wouldn’t be possible without those who regularly attend the market.

Read more: Getting set to Jam the GM

Read more: Farmer’s market planned for downtown Salmon Arm

“We’d just like to thank everybody in the community who have been coming out to support us,” Caner said. “For a first year market, I think it has done really well and it has done well because people keep coming out and supporting it.”

Coming up for the market on Saturday, Sept. 21, magician Leif David will do a show at 10 a.m. and Ardie Burnham from the Salmon Arm branch of the Okanagan Regional Library will be reading children’s stories at 12:30. The market will also combine with Applefest on Sept. 28.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Canada, U.S. first responders remember 9/11 victims at Peace Arch Park

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP see upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles

Police report thieves prowling at night, entering unlocked vehicles

Successful Salmon Arm farmer’s market extended into December

Market may switch to indoor venue during the colder months of winter

RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes

Salmon Arm residents with compromised boxes asked to pick up mail at post office

Many medals come home to the Shuswap after 55+ Games

More than 750 athletes from Zone 8 take part in 2019 Games in Kelowna

Quiet times outlined in Sicamous noise bylaw update

Engine brakes and cars without mufflers specifically prohibited in bylaw

VIDEO: Prosecutors to consider charges in human-caused 2017 B.C. wildfire

RCMP forwards results of its investigation into Elephant Hill fire to Crown counsel

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Snapshot: Sicamous Eagles give back

Junior B Hockey team escorts care home patients in the Parkinson’s Superwalk

RDOS board remuneration, expenses come to $500,000

Costs presented in Statement of Financial Information

Salmon Arm siblings secure gold at Las Vegas martial arts tournament

Élan and Winter Breget compete in event hosted by International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation

Sagmoen publication ban lifted

The publication ban on the voir dire of Curtis Sagmoen was lifted by Justice Alison Beames Tuesday

Summerland Ornamental Gardens holds fall plant sale

Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21

Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce calling on elected officials to set aside differences and find solutions

Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce calling on elected officials to set aside differences and find solutions

Most Read