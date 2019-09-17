Successful Salmon Arm farmer’s market extended into December

Market may switch to indoor venue during the colder months of winter

Mirella Ramsay of the Mirella Project leads Cayson Wurz, Zoie Gjelaj and Tory Glubrecht on an aeronautics experiment, part of the kids activities at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market on Saturday, July 6. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s Downtown Farmer’s Market will continue to provide vendors a space to sell their wares into December.

The market was created by the Shuswap Food Action Society (SFAS), in partnership with Downtown Salmon Arm, and has been held every Saturday at the Ross Street Plaza since June 22. Initially only supposed to run until Sept. 21, interest from vendors has resulted in an extension of the market until Dec. 14. The extension was approved by Salmon Arm city council in early September.

“We have a number of vendors who don’t sell their products at conventional stores, and I guess they have a loyal customer base that were asking them how can they get their product once the market is over,” said Serena Caner, president of the SFAS.

When the weather takes a colder turn in the winter months, the market could potentially be held at the First United Church in Salmon Arm. Colder weather will also result in fewer vendors selling produce.

“It might change a bit in its composition but we want to try to keep it as food-oriented as we can,” Caner said. “We’re hoping just enough people keep coming out to make it worthwhile for those vendors.”

While the interest for the extension was driven by the vendors, Caner realizes it wouldn’t be possible without those who regularly attend the market.

“We’d just like to thank everybody in the community who have been coming out to support us,” Caner said. “For a first year market, I think it has done really well and it has done well because people keep coming out and supporting it.”

Coming up for the market on Saturday, Sept. 21, magician Leif David will do a show at 10 a.m. and Ardie Burnham from the Salmon Arm branch of the Okanagan Regional Library will be reading children’s stories at 12:30. The market will also combine with Applefest on Sept. 28.

