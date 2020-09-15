Salmon Arm Sockeyes stretch out before hitting the pool during their summer training. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm swimmers catch their breath after summer training

Programs altered to meet restrictions around COVID-19

By Darcy Calkins

Contributor

As the cooler temperatures of September mornings greet us, the Salmon Arm Sockeyes can catch their breath and take time to reflect on their COVID-19 summer.

Given there were no competitions for these athletes, the team was lucky to hold a core group of around 50 swimmers with practice in the pool.

Beginning mid July, the Sockeyes trained at the SASCU Recreation Centre pool four days per week. The swimmers met on the side lawn for activation stretches and then entered the pool deck from the side door.They were then worked out in a physically distant and different way by their skilled summer coaches Jordyn Konrad and Bree Cooper.

In August, the coaches managed to hold two Sockeyes only mini meets, and many of the swimmer’s recorded new unofficial best times.

Read more: Salmon Arm Sockeyes are fish out of water

Read more: Former Salmon Arm Sockeye earns swimming MVP at University of Lethbridge

The end of the year celebration was held at Bree Cooper’s home where the swimmers spread out in the backyard and watched an outdoor movie. All things considered, the volunteer parent executive, the coaches and the staff at the SASCU Recreation Centre did a great job adapting to the challenges the summer of 2020 presented.

Registration for the Salmon Arm Sockeyes winter program is now open, and practices are scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 28. The Fries program is a one-hour-per-week program for new swimmers not yet comfortable swimming 25-metre lengths. The Winter Maintenance program is for returning Sockeyes only. If you have any questions about the Salmon Arm Sockeyes, please visit salmonarmsockeyes.ca.

Swimming

The Sockeyes celebrate summer’s end with a movie outdoors. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm Sockeyes train during the summer months at the SASCU Recreation Centre pool. (Contributed)

