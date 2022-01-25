$100k playground equipment purchase approved for future South Shuswap park

A community park complete with over $100,000 of playground equipment is proposed for Eagle Bay. (File photo)

A South Shuswap community is one step closer to getting a new park.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s board of directors approved a motion in camera on Jan. 20 to purchase playground equipment for a proposed Eagle Bay Community Park.

The equipment would come at a cost of $105,520 plus applicable taxes and the company RecTec industries was selected to provide it.

According to Delta-based RecTec’s website, it’s a company with over 30 years in B.C.’s playground equipment industry.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District