$100k playground equipment purchase approved for future South Shuswap park

Playground purchase for proposed Eagle Bay Community Park

A South Shuswap community is one step closer to getting a new park.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s board of directors approved a motion in camera on Jan. 20 to purchase playground equipment for a proposed Eagle Bay Community Park.

The equipment would come at a cost of $105,520 plus applicable taxes and the company RecTec industries was selected to provide it.

According to Delta-based RecTec’s website, it’s a company with over 30 years in B.C.’s playground equipment industry.

