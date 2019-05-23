$30,000 in funding for Shuswap youth projects available

Funds come through partnership between Shuswap Community Futures and RBC

A partnership between RBC and the Shuswap Community Foundation will empower local youth to take on important projects.

The community foundation is joining the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge which will make up to $30,000 available for youth-led projects that address diverse and urgent local priorities across the region.

“This is incredibly exciting,” says Sebastian Nyeste, President of the Shuswap Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Advisory Committee. “Youth are facing pressures on many fronts, and so are our communities. We want to part of creative solutions that enhance equity, sustainability and fairness that help lay the groundwork for a brighter future.”

The RBC Future Launch Community Challenge will enable youth to apply for funding to support their bold ideas. It is an opportunity for young people to lead, learn new skills, gain experience and build relationships in their local communities — all things that will help them prepare for the future of work.

Grant applications will be accepted between May 22 and Sept. 18 2019. Those interested in applying can get more information by contacting the Shuswap Community Foundation or visiting www.shuswapfoundation.ca.

Later this year, the Shuswap Community Foundation will also bring youth and community members together for Vital Conversations, a community dialogue focused on creating a better future together.

Community associations in 150 communities across Canada are making grants available for youth-led initiatives thanks to the $5 Million in funding provided by the RBC Foundation. The stated goal of the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge is to empower Canadian youth for the jobs and community realities of the future.

“This program is incredibly important to communities across the country. It empowers young people to contribute to society in a very substantial way right now, as well as giving them the relevant experience and skills to continue to contribute in the future. In addition, the knowledge networks that are being developed through Future Launch will continue to benefit the community long after the program is over,” said Roger Parenteau, manager of the Shuswap Community Foundation.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Black bear spotted near Hillcrest Elementary

