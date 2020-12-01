Update: 84-year-old man missing in Sicamous returns home

The missing man is being assesed by first responders.

Update 3:20 p.m. Dec. 1:

The 84-year-old man missing from Sicamous has been found. According to police he returned home and first responders are now assessing his condition but he is safe and sound.

Original Story:

Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 84-year-old man from Sicamous.

Brendan George Rogers was last seen on Dec. 1, 2020, at approximately 11 a.m., when he walked away from his home in the Shuswap Avenue area of Sicamous.

According to the RCMP, Rogers suffers from a medical condition which makes him appear confused or lost. Concerns about his well being are heightened by the current cold temperatures.

Sicamous RCMP has called in search and rescue personnel to help look for Rogers.

The missing man is described as 5’5” tall and 161 lbs. with blue eyes, balding with white hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue coat and beige pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



