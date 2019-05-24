A 64-year-old man was mountain biking in Blind Bay when he died of suspected cardiac arrest. (File photo)

A 64-year-old dies while mountain biking in Blind Bay

Shuswap Search and Rescue came assist first responders at the scene

A 64-year-old man died while mountain biking on a trail between Balmoral Road and McArthur Heights, Thursday evening.

On May 23 about 4:30 p.m., 15 members of the Shuswap Search and Rescue arrived at the scene where first responders were already performing CPR, but there was no response.

The man was mountain biking with his wife when it’s believed he suffered a heart attack. The wife called was able to call 911, for help.

More to come.

Read more: Man falls to death hiking trail near Sicamous

Read more: Columbia Shuswap directors endorse rail trail funds

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Friend of accused Kelowna murderer takes the stand
Next story
Osprey nest in downtown Salmon Arm will remain until new year

Just Posted

A 64-year-old dies while mountain biking in Blind Bay

Shuswap Search and Rescue came assist first responders at the scene

City looks at extending public transit to evenings, Sundays

Salmon Arm council to consider expanding services, sharing costs with BC Transit

Plans rolling along for Silver Creek bike trail

CSRD expects construction of 3.65-kilometre path to begin in September 2019

Boil water notice lifted for residents on Sunnybrae system

Recent testing finds turbidity at acceptable levels

City seeks public approval to borrow $845,000 for airport runway project

Salmon Arm residents have until June 24 to voice opposition to borrowing bylaw

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Friend of accused Kelowna murderer takes the stand

Elrich Dyck’s testimony continued Friday with details from the night Chris Ausman was killed

Osprey nest in downtown Salmon Arm will remain until new year

The powerlines around the nest have been de-energized so the birds can stay until spring

Crews respond to smoke at Penticton thrift store

The rooftop A/C unit began filling the building with smoke, prompting them to evacuate

Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton

Announcement on Friday is part of a provincewide initiative to construct additional housing.

People’s Party of Canada leader talks B.C. trade to Penticton supporters

Maxime Bernier, head of the new federal political party, spoke at Time Winery on Friday

Princeton RCMP recover stolen homework and save the grade

It’s a slightly better excuse than “the dog ate my homework.” Earlier… Continue reading

New Summerland distillery has received recognition

Alchemist Distiller won audience choice award at recent competition

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Most Read