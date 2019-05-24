A 64-year-old dies while mountain biking in Blind Bay

Shuswap Search and Rescue came assist first responders at the scene

A 64-year-old man was mountain biking in Blind Bay when he died of suspected cardiac arrest. (File photo)

A 64-year-old man died while mountain biking on a trail between Balmoral Road and McArthur Heights, Thursday evening.

On May 23 about 4:30 p.m., 15 members of the Shuswap Search and Rescue arrived at the scene where first responders were already performing CPR, but there was no response.

The man was mountain biking with his wife when it’s believed he suffered a heart attack. The wife called was able to call 911, for help.

More to come.

