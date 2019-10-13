About 100 Scotch Creek residences without water after system damaged

Regional district reports someone tore lid off reservoir of Saratoga water system.

Bad news for some Scotch Creek residents, after someone damaged their water system.

Water users of the Saratoga Water System in Scotch Creek will be without water service this Thanksgiving weekend after damage was done to the water reservoir.

A notification from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District says crews are attempting to have water service restored by midnight, on Monday, Oct. 14.

“Despite security precautions, the lid was torn off the water reservoir, triggering an alarm. Due to the possibility that the water quality in the system was affected, Interior Health’s medical health officer advised that the system will need to be shut down for an indefinite period of time so it can be completely drained, flushed and refilled,” states the news release.

The Saratoga Water System is located in Scotch Creek on the north shore of Shuswap Lake in Electoral Area F (North Shuswap). It services 97, mostly residential, water connections.

“We understand this is unfortunate timing, considering the Thanksgiving holiday, but the system has to be drained and that takes time,” says Terry Langlois, CSRD team leader, utilities. “While we know this is an inconvenience to all those water users who won’t be able to turn on their taps, our first priority needs to be the safety of the water users. We thank the residents for their patience and understanding.”

The CSRD states that an investigation into how the system was damaged has begun. It’s not known how long the water system will need to be shut down but crews are aiming for restored service by midnight, Oct. 14.

Read more: No money coming for a community water system for Scotch Creek

Read more: Boil water notice issued for Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire hall water system

