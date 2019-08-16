Water quality concerns have prompted a boil water notice for use of water from the Scotch Creek fire hall’s system. (CSRD photo)

Boil water notice issued for Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire hall water system

Ongoing unacceptable coliform bacteria counts prompt CSRD to issue notice

Coliform bacteria levels in the Scotch Creek-Lee Creek fire and community halls’ water system have prompted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to issue a boil water notice.

The notice, issued Friday, Aug. 16, follows a boil water advisory issued by the CSRD on Monday, Aug. 12.

Interior Health advised the CSRD that, due to the recurring presence of coliform bacteria in the well water for the Scotch Creek – Lee Creek fire and community halls, the advisory needed to be upgraded to include all potential water users.

A boil water notice means all users of the system should bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute or use a safe, alternate source of water. This includes boiling the water before drinking, making ice, cooking, washing food or brushing teeth. Use a hand sanitizer after washing hands.

The notice applies only to the Scotch Creek – Lee Creek fire and community halls’ well water system, not the entire community.

Read more: Water quality advisory issued for Scotch Creek Fire Hall

Read more: City council back to the beach lots at Canoe

Read more: Swim advisory for Sunnybrae beach lifted

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Car of missing Victoria pair found in Vernon
Next story
Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s sister city exchange with Inashiki, Japan marks 29 years

Activities galore for students from Inashiki and their hosts including a favourite, river rafting

Boil water notice issued for Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire hall water system

Ongoing unacceptable coliform bacteria counts prompt CSRD to issue notice

Chief Atahm immersion school celebrates milestone expansion to Grade 10

New building to also provide language centre for creating Secwepemc learning resources

Pink Piston Paddlers dragon boat team powers to gold in Kamloops

Half of Shuswap-North Okanagan team are breast cancer survivors

Evacuation alert lifted for Shuswap residences following 2017 landslide

CSRD rescinds alert for four properties along Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road

Osoyoos woman who threatened mom and baby with butcher knife sentenced

Sharon Constance Forner pleaded guilty to one criminal charge and was sentenced

Injured hiker rescued in Peachland

The woman fell while hiking Pincushion Mountain on Friday

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Roster turnover has Silverbacks head coach excited for coming season

Salmon Arm team announces all coaches returning to bench for 2019-20

Car of missing Victoria pair found in Vernon

RCMP encourage people to call with information, not just post on social media

Don’t you DARE body shame me – I’ve earned every inch of this thing!

Fed up and sick to death. That’s what I am. Fed up… Continue reading

Families receive support from ‘Living Flag’ fundraisers

A young man and a boy who both live with limited mobility were supported by the Canada Day events

Haida artist to perform at George Ryga Festival in Summerland

Interweavings features music from Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson and Bill Henderson

Princeton hosts Western Canada’s only festival devoted exclusively to traditional music

From a Doukhobor choir to folk singers, singer songwriters, Celtic music and… Continue reading

Most Read