Boil water notice issued for Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire hall water system

Water quality concerns have prompted a boil water notice for use of water from the Scotch Creek fire hall’s system. (CSRD photo)

Coliform bacteria levels in the Scotch Creek-Lee Creek fire and community halls’ water system have prompted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to issue a boil water notice.

The notice, issued Friday, Aug. 16, follows a boil water advisory issued by the CSRD on Monday, Aug. 12.

Interior Health advised the CSRD that, due to the recurring presence of coliform bacteria in the well water for the Scotch Creek – Lee Creek fire and community halls, the advisory needed to be upgraded to include all potential water users.

A boil water notice means all users of the system should bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute or use a safe, alternate source of water. This includes boiling the water before drinking, making ice, cooking, washing food or brushing teeth. Use a hand sanitizer after washing hands.

The notice applies only to the Scotch Creek – Lee Creek fire and community halls’ well water system, not the entire community.

Read more: Water quality advisory issued for Scotch Creek Fire Hall

Read more: City council back to the beach lots at Canoe

Read more: Swim advisory for Sunnybrae beach lifted

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter