Accused in fatal church shooting appears briefly in Salmon Arm court

Man charged in April killing attends court via video from Okanagan Correctional Centre

The man charged in the shooting death at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ made a brief appearance in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm Tuesday, June 4.

Appearing via video from the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver, Matrix Gathergood, 25, with a beard and shoulder-length hair, wearing a prison-issue orange sweatshirt and shorts, spoke very briefly to his lawyer about immediate plans.

His defence lawyer, Jonathan Avis, said he would be in touch with Gathergood in a week or two. “Sounds good,” said Gathergood.

A new appearance date has been set for June 25 in Salmon Arm court to allow time to consult with counsel.

Gathergood is charged with first degree murder in the shooting on April 14 of Gordon Parmenter and with aggravated assault in the wounding of Paul Derkach. Both were attending church at the time.

Matrix Gathergood in his 2012 Salmon Arm Secondary graduation photo.

