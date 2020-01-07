Another 10 centimetres of snow expected for the Shuswap

Winter storm warning in effect along Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Another 10 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall in the Shuswap on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (File photo)

Heavy snowfall is once again in the forecast for the Shuswap.

According to Environment Canada, a warm front will bring heavy snow to the Shuswap throughout most of Tuesday, Jan., 7. Snow accumulations of 10 cm are expected near Sicamous and nearby communities but is expected to change to rain later in the day.

A winter storm warning is also in effect along the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass due to the same weather system. Snow is expected to accumulate until Wednesday totalling 25 cm. The system will exit the province on Wednesday morning.

The weather service advised drivers to postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve and to expect road closures.

