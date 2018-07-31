Ash coats a car in downtown Penticton. Image: Kristi Patton

Ash falls in Okanagan as Similkameen fire grows

Drivers from Penticton to Vernon are reporting a layer of ash on their vehicles.

As a potential thunder and lightning storm moves towards the valley, residents left work to find their cars blanketed in ash Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada states its models indicate the smoke is mostly coming from the large Snowy Mountain Fire south of Keremeos.

As of Tuesday evening, the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen has put 481 properties on evacuation alert in the Lower Similkameen because of the threat of that wildfire.

The fire is still listed at 3,050 hectares in size but is expected to grow because of the aggressive behaviour Tuesday.

Reports are coming in of thunder rolling across the Similkameen, Okanagan and Shuswap. Rain has also been noted in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Hedley.

More to come.

