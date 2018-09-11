Workers clean up the damage at the downtown SASCU branch after thieves attempted to steal from the ATM by destroying it with explosives on Tuesday, Sept. 11. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

ATM destroyed by explosion at credit union in Salmon Arm

The downtown SASCU branch remains open as the front entrance is repaired

The downtown Salmon Arm SASCU branch was the target of an explosive robbery attempt in the early morning hours of Sept. 11.

The front entrance of the credit union building was heavily damaged Tuesday when thieves destroyed the ATM in the branch’s front entrance with an explosion. No one was harmed in the incident and the thieves failed to obtain any funds.

Related:Thieves attempt to steal cash from SASCU ATM

SASCU officials are assisting the RCMP with the investigation. A SASCU press release says this is one of a number of similar incidents in the region.

The branch will remain open with members being asked to use a side entrance while the front undergoes repairs. An attendant will be on site to direct people to the temporary entrance and the drive-thru ATM remains operational.

