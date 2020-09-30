B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry briefs B.C. residents on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, Sept. 14, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. public health officials have reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 for Sept. 30, with a slight increase to 72 people in hospital due to coronavirus-related conditions.

The new cases bring the total of active infections in the province to 1,284, up by 14 after a period of decline as more people recovered than tested positive.

There have been no new virus-related deaths, with a total of 234 recorded in B.C. since the pandemic began.

9.752 tests were performed yesterday for a test positive rate of 1.3% (124/9752). Thanks to all the incredible teams at @CDCofBC and in @Fraserhealth @VCHhealthcare @Northern_Health @Interior_Health @PHSAofBC @VanIslandHealth for all your dedicated work. — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) September 30, 2020

There are 65 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 54 in the Vancouver Coastal region, two on Vancouver Island, two in the Interior Health region, and three in Northern Health.

“There have been no new community outbreaks, although there continue to be community exposure events around the province,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement, urging people to continue their efforts to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum.

“Take a moment to thank the people at your local grocery store, reach out to your elderly neighbour to help with their garden cleanup or send a note to a friend that you haven’t seen for a while,” Henry said. “A small kindness is good for us all.”

RELATED: Cases on rise in Indigenous communities across Canada

RELATED: Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus