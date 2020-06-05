Children are welcome to play on playground equipment at Sunnybrae Community Park beginning June 8, 2020. (CSRD photo)

Back in play: Columbia Shuswap Regional District reopening playgrounds

Signs with reminders about COVID-19 regulations will be posted

Good news is at hand for children in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

For weeks, families visiting CSRD parks have had to content themselves with walking trails or enjoying a picnic as the playground equipment was out of use to help stop COVID-19; that is about to change.

The playgrounds will be open for use once more on Monday, June 8. According to a notice from the CSRD, physical distancing requirements remain in place; parents are asked to supervise their children to ensure the safety of all those using the equipment.

“Please be courteous to others and share the facilities appropriately, respecting all COVID-19-related health regulations designed to keep everyone as safe as possible,” the notice from the regional district reads.

Signage will be installed at the playgrounds prior to the opening of the playgrounds to remind users to sanitize their hands and follow physical distancing recommendations in the parks.

The regional district reminded users that the parks have many high-touch surfaces like picnic tables and playground equipment that will not be sanitized. It is recommended that park users bring their own hand sanitizer as most CSRD parks and trails do not have handwashing facilities.

The Golden and District Rec Centre, the Sicamous Arena and the Golden Curling Rink, which are managed by the CSRD remain closed.


