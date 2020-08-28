Bus fleets in Vernon will soon be installed with full driver doors designed to protect the health and safety of drivers from the spread of COVID-19. (BC Transit photo)

BC Transit adding protective driver doors to Vernon bus fleets

The COVID-19 safeguard will see all conventional buses equipped with full tempered glass doors

Those riding the bus in Vernon will soon notice full driver doors designed to safeguard drivers amid COVID-19.

The protective doors will be retrofitted on all conventional bus fleets in the city in the coming days, followed promptly by installations on North Okanagan Route 90 Connector buses, BC Transit announced Friday, Aug. 28.

The full driver door is a movable barrier to the right of the driver’s seat near the fare box, and includes a clear sheet of laminated tempered glass with anti-glare coating. The door’s windows can be adjusted to allow drivers to clear their sightlines with different seat positions.

“BC Transit has accelerated our installation schedule, and 633 buses will be retrofitted with full driver doors across 34 transit systems in the province before the end of September,” a spokesperson for BC Transit said.

BC Transit says Kodiak Mobile Video Installations will complete the retrofitting over a 10-day period, and all new buses in the fleet will arrive with the door pre-installed.

Produced by AROW Global Corporation, the new doors will replace the current vinyl panels that have been used in response to the pandemic to date. Those vinyl panels will continue to be used on community and HandyDART buses.

BC Transit says passengers’ service experience won’t be impacted by the installation process.

READ MORE: HandyDART additions part of BC Transit plan to expand Shuswap fleet

READ MORE: Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BC Transit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog
Next story
No northern movement: Palmer Fire remains 8-10 km from border

Just Posted

Column: A roadmap for running a city in a pandemic

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Documents destroyed at Crime Stoppers’ Salmon Arm fundraiser

Money raised at October event will keep tips for police coming

Morning Start: Your eyes have a resolution of 576 megapixels

Your morning start for Friday, August 28, 2020

Dangerous structure fire knocked down in West Kelowna

According to the City of West Kelowna, the fire building posed a significant danger to firefighters

Salmon Arm residents warn of more crashes on 10th Avenue SE

Petition requests city action on speed, traffic and poor visibility above Shoemaker Hill

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

North Okanagan RCMP seek help in search for missing woman

Police are searching for 35-year-old Carina Heunis

No northern movement: Palmer Fire remains 8-10 km from border

All level 2 Evacuations have been lifted and all of Loomis-Oroville Rd. is now open

Trial dates set for Central Okanagan RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

Const. Chad Lincoln Vance was suspended with pay following the charge

Kootnekoff: Changes to Alberta Employment Standards and Labour Relations legislation

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

BC Transit adding protective driver doors to Vernon bus fleets

The COVID-19 safeguard will see all conventional buses equipped with full tempered glass doors

ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog

Failed tests, pandemic precautions add to wait time

Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

Agency preparing for possibility of fall election due to minority government, upcoming throne speech

No new cases of COVID-19: Interior Health

The total number of cases remain at 429 since the start of the pandemic

Most Read