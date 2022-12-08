Silverbacks #12 Reid Varkonyi and #22 Maddux Martin, wearing their special edition Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys, take time out from assisting with the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign at Canadian Tire in Salmon Arm to pose with the big Christmas paper wrapped box where people can leave items listed on the Shuswap SPCA’s wish list. A donation box is also located at Peavey Mart in Salmon Arm. (Valerie Dean photo)

Silverbacks #12 Reid Varkonyi and #22 Maddux Martin, wearing their special edition Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys, take time out from assisting with the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign at Canadian Tire in Salmon Arm to pose with the big Christmas paper wrapped box where people can leave items listed on the Shuswap SPCA’s wish list. A donation box is also located at Peavey Mart in Salmon Arm. (Valerie Dean photo)

Big Christmas boxes in Salmon Arm await food, supplies for BC SPCA

Resident launches fundraising event to ensure homeless animals aren’t forgotten at Christmas

It worked well before, so she’s trying it again.

Shuswap resident Valerie Dean ran a fundraising event with her daughter for 10 years in Alberta.

Held at Christmas time, the event was named, Homeless Animals Need A Christmas Too. The idea was to have people donate food and supplies to help animals without homes.

This year, the first event in the Shuswap, donations will go to the Shuswap SPCA.

A large box wrapped in Christmas paper has been set up in Canadian Tire and in Peavey Mart in Salmon Arm.

On each box is a wish list compiled by the BC SPCA.

BC SPCA wish list for pets at Christmas.

BC SPCA wish list for pets at Christmas.

The list includes:

• Dog supplies – Martingale collars, dry food, wet food, cookies, enrichment toys.

• Cat supplies – Dry food, wet food, catnip, treats, toys.

• Cleaning supplies – Garbage bags, paper towel, liquid laundry detergent.

• Office supplies – Printer paper, staplers/staples, post-it notes, scissors, Scotch tape.

“On the last day of my final event in Alberta, my daughter and I had raised over 1,600 kilograms of food alone. Beds, leads, collars, bowls, crates, cleaning supplies, etc. were also donated. I would love to see this amount happen again and have it grow to a much larger event eventually,” Dean said.

Read more: Community to celebrate Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest and Parade in early 2023

Read more: Bears most attracted by garbage, livestock and bird feeders in Shuswap


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmBCSPCADonationPets

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing man last seen in Vernon found safe
Next story
Report of 2 women forcibly confined in U-Haul van leads to 2 B.C. arrests

Just Posted

Roses, candles and the names of the 14 women killed in the Ecole Polytechnique massacre in Montreal on Dec. 6, 1989 were placed at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus for the United Against Violence against Women Candlelight Vigil. (Photo contributed)
Need for vigil in Salmon Arm to mark Montreal massacre doesn’t lessen after 33 years

Silverbacks #12 Reid Varkonyi and #22 Maddux Martin, wearing their special edition Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys, take time out from assisting with the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign at Canadian Tire in Salmon Arm to pose with the big Christmas paper wrapped box where people can leave items listed on the Shuswap SPCA’s wish list. A donation box is also located at Peavey Mart in Salmon Arm. (Valerie Dean photo)
Big Christmas boxes in Salmon Arm await food, supplies for BC SPCA

Hillcrest Elementary teacher Tyra Menzies’ Grade 5 students show the gifts they brought with them to Fire Hall 3 for the Salmon Arm Fire Department’s Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. The drive takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at halls 1 through 4 on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Students play Santa for Salmon Arm Fire Department toy drive

As they did in 2018, tipping off the 25th annual event, the Vernon Panthers (white) will face the Kelowna Christian School Knights in the opening game of the 2022 Pit Classic senior girls basketball tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at VSS. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Panthers host Okanagan at classic