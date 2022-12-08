Big Christmas boxes in Salmon Arm await food, supplies for BC SPCA

Silverbacks #12 Reid Varkonyi and #22 Maddux Martin, wearing their special edition Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys, take time out from assisting with the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign at Canadian Tire in Salmon Arm to pose with the big Christmas paper wrapped box where people can leave items listed on the Shuswap SPCA’s wish list. A donation box is also located at Peavey Mart in Salmon Arm. (Valerie Dean photo)

It worked well before, so she’s trying it again.

Shuswap resident Valerie Dean ran a fundraising event with her daughter for 10 years in Alberta.

Held at Christmas time, the event was named, Homeless Animals Need A Christmas Too. The idea was to have people donate food and supplies to help animals without homes.

This year, the first event in the Shuswap, donations will go to the Shuswap SPCA.

A large box wrapped in Christmas paper has been set up in Canadian Tire and in Peavey Mart in Salmon Arm.

On each box is a wish list compiled by the BC SPCA.

BC SPCA wish list for pets at Christmas.

The list includes:

• Dog supplies – Martingale collars, dry food, wet food, cookies, enrichment toys.

• Cat supplies – Dry food, wet food, catnip, treats, toys.

• Cleaning supplies – Garbage bags, paper towel, liquid laundry detergent.

• Office supplies – Printer paper, staplers/staples, post-it notes, scissors, Scotch tape.

“On the last day of my final event in Alberta, my daughter and I had raised over 1,600 kilograms of food alone. Beds, leads, collars, bowls, crates, cleaning supplies, etc. were also donated. I would love to see this amount happen again and have it grow to a much larger event eventually,” Dean said.

