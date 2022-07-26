Boil water notice issued for Sorrento water system users

A boil water notice was issued for Sorrento residents on Tuesday.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced the boil water notice for users of the Sorrento water system on the morning of July 26. It was issued in consultation with Interior Health, and prompted by a power disruption which caused an outage of the system’s UV water treatment process.

“If disinfection is impaired, disease-causing micro-organisms may escape into the water distribution system, resulting in an increased risk of intestinal illness,” reads a media release issued by the CSRD.

“The water is still being treated with chlorine; however, due to the service disruption, a Boil Water Notice has been issued until two consecutive water samples can be tested and come back with safe levels.”

The CSRD and Interior Health advised those affected by the notice to boil their water at a rapid boil for at least one minute; or add two drops of fresh household bleach per litre of water; or use an approved alternative source of potable water (bottled water). These directions apply to all water used for drinking, food preparation (including ice and produce) and dental hygiene.

The CSRD will inform users once the boil water notice has been removed. For more information, contact the CSRD Utilities Department at 1-888-248-2773, or Interior Health at 250-851-7340.

newsroom@saobserver.net

