Boil water notice rescinded for Yard Creek Campground

A boil water notice for the Yard Creek Campground’s water system has been rescinded. (CSRD photo)

Water is once again fit for consumption at the Yard Creek Campground.

On Friday, Aug. 23, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced a boil water notice for the Yard Creek Campground Water System had been rescinded.

The notice was issued on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Interior Health advised the CSRD that two consecutive water samples had come back well within acceptable levels for bacteria counts and the notice was no longer required.

Original story

A high bacterial count has led to a boil water notice for the Yard Creek Campground’s water system.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued the notice as required by Interior Health for the water system which supplies the 65 RV and tent sites at the campground.

According to the CSRD, the boil water notice applies only to the campground’s water supply, not to neighbouring properties.

Additional samples will be taken this week but for now, boiling water before use is recommended.

Two sets of acceptable test results must be collected before the system can be cleared for public use.

Until further notice, all users of the water system should bring their water to a rapid boil for at least one minute before using it, and add two drops of household bleach to each litre of water or use bottled water.

The directions apply to all water used for drinking, food preparation including for ice and washing produce and for dental hygiene.

