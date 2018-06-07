Building inspection open houses planned for South Shuswap

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has scheduled a series of open houses for building inspection in the South Shuswap. (CSRD image)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has planned a series of open houses for the roll out of building inspection services in Electoral Area C.

The service is expected to come into effect in the South Shuswap in the spring of 2019.

Once the new service is in place, property owners throughout Electoral Area C who wish to build will be required to obtain a building permit prior to beginning construction. Over the course of the construction process, six inspections will be conducted by a CSRD Building Inspector.

The CSRD has available online a set of written materials to explain the new service to residents. Also available is a comment form that residents may complete to give their views on the service. The CSRD is also hosting three open houses on the service:

• Tappen, Monday, June 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a presentation at 7, at the Sunnybrae Community Hall, 3595 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road

• Blind Bay, June 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., with presentation at 7, at the Blind Bay Memorial Hall, 2510 Blind Bay Road

• Sorrento, June 19, 6 to 8 p.m., with presentation at 7, at Sorrento Memorial Hall,1150 Passchendaele Road.

Currently, CSRD building regulation and inspection services are provided to the communities of Lee Creek, Scotch Creek, Celista, Magna Bay, Anglemont, and St. Ives in Electoral Area F (North Shuswap), Electoral Area B (Rural Revelstoke) and Electoral Area E (Rural Sicamous). Local governments provide building inspection to ensure that residential, commercial, industrial and public buildings meet the minimum construction standards set out in the BC Building Code.

Building inspection also serves as a tool to implement and promote a community’s local planning goals.

