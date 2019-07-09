(Black Press stock photo)

Calgary man ticketed for illegal turn leading to Highway 1 collision in Sicamous

RCMP report: Intoxicated, shirtless man arrested after trying to start fight with passersby

The Sicamous RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous on Saturday, July 6.

The police investigation determined that an SUV travelling east on the highway when it made a left hand turn crossing a double-solid line in an attempt to turn into the exit only lane of a business.

An SUV travelling west collided with the vehicle making the illegal turn. According to police, the crash caused $10,000 to both vehicles.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 63-year-old Calgary man was issued a violation ticket for making the illegal turn.

Read more: Pickup truck collides with residence in hit and run

Read more: Motorcyclist airlifted to Kelowna after colliding with van

Read more: Fake gold jewelry scam hits Sicamous

Disturbance on Main Street

In the early morning hours of July 2, the Sicamous RCMP responded to multiple calls about a disturbance in outside a business located in the 400 block on Main Street.

When they arrived on scene police found a gathering of people. According to the RCMP witnesses identified a man who had been attempting to start a fight with passersby; the intoxicated, shirtless man was arrested for causing a disturbance and being drunk in a public place.

The man police arrested, a Grand Prairie, Alberta resident, was released the next day without charges.

Man arrested for breaching probation

A 55-year-old man bound by a probation order telling him to stay well away from the Sicamous was arrested at a Finlayson Street home by the Sicamous RCMP.

As a condition of his probation, the man was required to remain 50 kilometres from the District of Sicamous limits. The probation order also required the man to abstain from alcohol; he was consuming alcohol when police found him.

The man was remanded in custody and appeared in the Salmon Arm law courts on July 9 to face the breach of probation charge.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report
Next story
Teens with cap guns detained by Kelowna RCMP

Just Posted

Square dancing provides lifetime of fun and friends for Salmon Arm couple

Beginning Wednesday night, BC Festival 2019 brings hundreds of dancers to city

Calgary man ticketed for illegal turn leading to Highway 1 collision in Sicamous

RCMP report: Intoxicated, shirtless man arrested after trying to start fight with passersby

Suspect in Sicamous theft caught on camera, not arrested

Victim familiar with suspect, chooses not to proceed with charges

Unique musical fusions offer festivalgoers something new

Roots and Blues workshops find common ground for performing musicians

Salmon Arm resident receives firsthand account of California’s massive earthquake

Local woman’s sister and family camping outside at night as aftershocks continue

Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

For 19 years, pro-life activists have protested every Tuesday

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Truck attempts swim at Kelowna boat launch, sinks

A truck was spotted a little too submerged at the downtown boat launch

Jump from this South Okanagan bridge at your own risk

RDOS board votes to continue to allow jumping off KVR Bridge in Ok Falls

Our history in pictures: Summer at Pierre’s Point

Summer time at Pierre’s Point, Gloria Smith (nee Holliday) smiles for the… Continue reading

Kelownians strip down to their skivvies for self-love

Social media influencer tours Canada to promote body positivity

Column: Remembering the wolf of Wood Arm

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

RCMP, fire department investigating suspicious fire at Penticton bar

An interior fire broke out at the Pirate’s Cove Beach House on July 7 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Most Read