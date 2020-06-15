Police report that a driver does a U-turn on the Trans-Canada Highway. (File photo)

Chase RCMP report that an apparent U-turn on Highway 1 leads to crash

No charges laid, police still investigating collision

A three-point turn on the Trans-Canada Highway did not end well, according to Chase RCMP.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reports that on Sunday, June 14, officers were advised of a two-vehicle collision in the eastbound lane approximately 10 kilometres west of Pritchard on Highway 1. Police responded and observed a white Ford F350 with moderate front-end damage, airbags deployed, in the right eastbound lane.

A grey Hyundai Elantra was in the ditch, off road with extensive damage to the driver’s side and front and back of the vehicle.

“The investigation revealed that the Elantra was making a three-point turn on Highway 1 and then pulled in front of the F350, resulting in the F350 striking the driver’s side of the Elantra,” said Kennedy in a news release.

The driver of the Elantra, a 25-year-old man from Terrace, was assessed on scene by ambulance attendants and transported to hospital for suspected broken limbs. The driver of the F350, did not sustain any injuries.

There were three passengers in the F350, reported Kennedy. A 25 year-old woman from Tappen suffered a broken wrist. The other two passengers in the F350 were not injured. The investigation is on going.

