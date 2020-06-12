Salmon Arm RCMP respond to collision after driver rolls vehicle in rainstorm

A 22-year-old man suffered minor injuries after rolling his vehicle during a rainstorm on Auto Road in Salmon Arm.

The Salmon Arm RCMP were called to the single-vehicle crash in the 2400 block of Auto Road SE shortly before 7 p.m. on June 11.

Read More: Severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan-Shuswap

Read More: Rust Valley Restorers behind car show and cruise to benefit Habitat for Humanity

The driver was heading west in the rain and lost control; his vehicle hit an embankment causing it to roll over. Police report the driver’s injuries were minor and he was not hospitalized. Traffic in the area was disrupted as the wrecked vehicle was cleared from the scene.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Traffic