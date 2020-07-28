Chase RCMP seek information for decade-long missing person investigation

Shayne Murray Robinson’s truck was found abandoned by the Barriere RCMP detachment in 2010

Chase RCMP is once again turning to the public for information surrounding a missing persons investigation that dates back over 10 years.

Shayne Murray Robinson was last heard from on July 23, 2010, and his disappearance was reported to Chase RCMP on July 28, 2010.

According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy with the Chase RCMP, police are continuing to investigate Robinson’s unexplained disappearance.

While Robinson was originally from Edmonton, Alta., he was living in Celista, B.C. at the time of his disappearance. He was in the process of moving to the Barriere area and had borrowed his mother’s vehicle, a grey 2004 Dodge Ram 4-door pickup truck with Alberta licence plate YND 082, to make the move.

In the early morning hours of July 24, 2010, that vehicle was recovered abandoned by the Barriere RCMP detachment on Enterprise Way in Louis Creek.

Description of Shayne Murray Robinson at the time of his disappearance:

Caucasian man

40 years old

5 feet 10 inches

232 pounds

brown hair

blue eyes

“We hope to be able to offer Shayne’s loved one’s answers to the questions they have carried with them for a decade now,” said Sgt. Kennedy.

Chase RCMP is seeking any information with respect to the activities leading up to the disappearance of Shayne Robinson, or any information surrounding the abandonment of his mother’s grey Dodge Ram pickup truck in the Barriere area.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Robinson is urged to contact their local police, the Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

