Chase Residents get a jump on spring cleaning with Free Disposal Days

Chase residents needing a little help with the leftover junk from spring cleaning can look forward to some discount disposal rates in the coming months.
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has a Free Disposal Day coming up April 27 for Chase residents at the South Thompson Eco-Depot, taking the fees out of residential garbage disposal for a day.
On Free Disposal Days, residents may bring in one free load per household to their local Eco-Depot or Transfer Station in the TNRD.
While these free services are being offered to each household in the area, there are some restrictions to the process. Each load can be a maximum of one eight-foot pickup truck box or one eight-foot trailer per household on each of the Free Disposal Days.
This discount on disposal services is for residential customers only, not for businesses or industrial waste. Regular dumping or recycling fees apply to commercial, business and municipal loads during the April 27 Free Disposal Day.
For more information, contact Andrew Roebbelen, Waste Reduction Coordinator at aroebbelen@tnrd.ca.
