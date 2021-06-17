City of Salmon Arm appoints acting chief administrative officer

In response to the departure of the City of Salmon Arm’s chief administrative officer, Carl Bannister, on May 25, the city has made temporary appointments.
The city announced June 15 that Erin Jackson, the city’s director of corporate services, has been appointed as acting chief administrative officer for the City of Salmon Arm.
Robert Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of public works and engineering, has been appointed as acting deputy chief administrative officer.
The positions will be in place until council holds a recruitment process to permanently fill the CAO position.
