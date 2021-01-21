City of Salmon Arm no longer handling Home Owner Grant applications

B.C. government to open to new online system for grant applications

Applying for a Home Owners grant no longer involves filling out a form accompanying municipal property tax notices.

As of 2021, the grant application will no longer be done through the municipality, explained City of Salmon Arm financial services manager Tracy Tulak. Instead, those who qualify for the grant must apply through the B.C. government over an online system or by phone.

According to the province, the online system will be easy to use and allow for faster processing of applications. The system is expected to be available early this year. The best time to apply is after you receive your property tax notice in the mail (and before the due date). The notice is required to apply. Those unable to apply online can call 1-888-355-2700 for assistance.

Along with changing the application process, the province increased the basic grant to $770, and the grant for seniors and people with a disability, which is now $1,045.

Homeowners may also be eligible for property tax deferment if they are 55 years or older or are financially supporting a dependent child.

More information can be found on the B.C. government website under Annual Property Tax.

