City of Salmon Arm recognizes heritage building owners

One of the winners of the City of Salmon Arm's heritage conservation awards were Parmjit and Kulwinder Chahal who oversaw major restorations of the Downtown Activity Centre. (City of Salmon Arm/Facebook)
Doug Hearn, John Drew and Bernd Hermanski accept the city's heritage conservation award on behalf of Courtyard Properties Inc. for the old courthouse building. (City of Salmon Arm/Facebook)
Maureen Shaffer was one of the winners of the City of Salmon Arm's heritage conservation awards. (City of Salmon Arm/Facebook)
Rod and Carol Hostman were among the winners of the City of Salmon Arm's heritage conservation awards. (City of Salmon Arm/Facebook)

The City of Salmon Arm recognized the work of the owners of five restored heritage buildings, at their Feb. 8 council meeting.

Heritage conservation awards were given to Rod and Carol Hostman, Maureen Shaffer, Parmjit and Kulwinder Chahal and Courtyard Properties Inc.

The awards recognize building owners who demonstrate excellence in preserving, restoration, rehabilitating or adapting heritage buildings. The winners of the award were selected by the city’s heritage committee and presented earlier this month.


