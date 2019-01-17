City to renew agreement with Shaw for public Wi-Fi access

Wireless networking hotspots will continue to be available at Salmon Arm parks and facilities

Public Wi-Fi access will continue to be available at the Shaw Centre and other municipal facilities and parks with the city entering into another five-year agreement with the service provider, Shaw Cablesystems Ltd. (File photo)

Free Wi-Fi access will continue to be available at Salmon Arm parks and facilities.

Salmon Arm council has voted in favour of renewing the city’s agreement with Shaw Cablesystems Ltd. to allow Wi-Fi access points in identified parks and facilities, with Shaw responsible for all associated costs. (Coun. Sylvia Lindgren opposed)

This new agreement would commence Oct. 14, 2019, when the current five year agreement expires.

City of Salmon Arm corporate officer Erin Jackson said the city has received very few complaints about the current service – mostly safety concerns related to Wi-Fi. She also noted no other wireless service providers have asked to have a similar agreement with the city.

The agreement gives Shaw access to provide Wi-Fi in the following locations: city hall, Little Mountain Sports Complex, SASCU Indoor Sports Complex (Memorial Arena), SASCU Recreation Centre, Shaw Centre, Blackburn Park, Fall Fairgrounds, Klahani Park and Marine Peace Park.

In a report to council, Jackson explains non-Shaw customers can use the service by clicking on ShawGuest.

“They must click on the SSID (ShawGuest) and accept the terms and conditions but are no longer required to provide any personal information,” writes Jackson, adding non-customers have access to 500 megabytes of data in a 30-day period.

