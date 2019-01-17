Public Wi-Fi access will continue to be available at the Shaw Centre and other municipal facilities and parks with the city entering into another five-year agreement with the service provider, Shaw Cablesystems Ltd. (File photo)

City to renew agreement with Shaw for public Wi-Fi access

Wireless networking hotspots will continue to be available at Salmon Arm parks and facilities

Free Wi-Fi access will continue to be available at Salmon Arm parks and facilities.

Salmon Arm council has voted in favour of renewing the city’s agreement with Shaw Cablesystems Ltd. to allow Wi-Fi access points in identified parks and facilities, with Shaw responsible for all associated costs. (Coun. Sylvia Lindgren opposed)

This new agreement would commence Oct. 14, 2019, when the current five year agreement expires.

Related: Saying yes to free wi-fi at Salmon Arm parks

City of Salmon Arm corporate officer Erin Jackson said the city has received very few complaints about the current service – mostly safety concerns related to Wi-Fi. She also noted no other wireless service providers have asked to have a similar agreement with the city.

The agreement gives Shaw access to provide Wi-Fi in the following locations: city hall, Little Mountain Sports Complex, SASCU Indoor Sports Complex (Memorial Arena), SASCU Recreation Centre, Shaw Centre, Blackburn Park, Fall Fairgrounds, Klahani Park and Marine Peace Park.

Related: 3,300 Shaw employees accept voluntary buyouts

In a report to council, Jackson explains non-Shaw customers can use the service by clicking on ShawGuest.

“They must click on the SSID (ShawGuest) and accept the terms and conditions but are no longer required to provide any personal information,” writes Jackson, adding non-customers have access to 500 megabytes of data in a 30-day period.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. lawmaker opposes drilling permit work during shutdown
Next story
Quebec Premier Legault leaves Trudeau meeting empty-handed but hopeful

Just Posted

City to renew agreement with Shaw for public Wi-Fi access

Wireless networking hotspots will continue to be available at Salmon Arm parks and facilities

Longtime Shuswap school bus driver takes one last ride

Kathy Keam drove students on the same bus route for 38 years

Dogs called heroes in Blind Bay residential blaze

Homeonwers safe but one pet missing, another confirmed dead following fire

Semi in ditch slows Highway 97 traffic north of Vernon

The accident occurred near Irish Creek Road Thursday, Jan. 17

Freezing rain, some snow forecasted for Okanagan-Similkameen-Shuswap

Environment Canada forecasting freezing rain and snow for much of the region

B.C. opioid crisis to get same world-renowned treatment approach as HIV/AIDS

A program that focuses on treatment as prevention will roll out Jan. 17

Olympian snowboarder Max Parrot diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Each year in Canada, approximately 900 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

‘Prince of Pot’ Marc Emery accused of sexual assault, harassment

Emery denied the allegations, but a Toronto woman says she is not the only one speaking out

Vancouver Island photographer makes National Geographic’s 2018 elite

Rare double honour for Marston from the 36 best Your Shots out of nearly 19,000 photos

Ex-Liberal candidate in Burnaby, B.C., says volunteer wrote controversial post

Karen Wang dropped out following online post singling out NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s ethnicity

Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before

The team counted 29 craters that were no older than 290 million years

Canada’s arrest of Huawei exec an act of ‘backstabbing,’ Chinese ambassador says

China has called Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou ‘politically motivated’

Remorse high for Vernon man sentenced for car surfing death

Driver of car that killed friend who was car surfing gets nine months in jail

Shuswap curlers hit the ice in Salmon Arm Curling Club’s Stick Bonspiel

Annual event enters 12th year, sees 24 teams enter

Most Read