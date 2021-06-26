The approximate location of the collision that shut down Highway 97A between Armstrong and Enderby on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)

The approximate location of the collision that shut down Highway 97A between Armstrong and Enderby on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)

Collision closes Highway 97A in both directions between Armstrong and Enderby

Police are on scene and a detour is in effect

A collision has shut down Highway 97A between Armstrong and Enderby in both directions.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed between Stepney Road and Stepney Cross Road, around five kilometres south of Enderby.

A detour is in effect.

Police are on scene but no further details are available at this time, said Madonna Saunderson, RCMP Media Relations.

More to come.

READ MORE: UPDATE: RCMP confirm Hwy 1 crash east of Revelstoke was fatal

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collision

Previous story
Public complaints about COVID-19 dominate B.C. ombudsperson report
Next story
Trudeau resists calls to fire Bennett over ‘hurtful’ text, says he knows her ‘heart’

Just Posted

The approximate location of the collision that shut down Highway 97A between Armstrong and Enderby on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)
Collision closes Highway 97A in both directions between Armstrong and Enderby

The location of the fatal motor vehicle crash that shut down Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)
UPDATE: RCMP confirm Hwy 1 crash east of Revelstoke was fatal

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and defenceman Shea Weber fall after colliding during second period NHL hockey action against the Edmonton Oilers, in Montreal on Monday, April 5, 2021. (The Canadian Press - Paul Chiasson)
Sicamous’ Shea Weber scores goal in game that sends his team to Stanley Cup finals

A dog jumps into the water to take a break from the heat. (Kurt Swanson - Contributed)
Salmon Arm to get grilled with heat wave this weekend