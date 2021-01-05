Beginning Jan. 1, Columbia Shuswap Regional District landfills and transfer stations are accepting spent or damaged rechargeable batteries from E-bikes and other electric transportation devices. (Pixabay Image)

Columbia Shuswap Regional District landfills now recycling e-bike batteries

Rechargeable batteries from e-bikes and other small transportation devices are being accepted

The lithium batteries used to power small electric vehicles like e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and hover boards will now be accepted for recycling at all Columbia Shuswap Regional District landfill and transfer station facilities.

The change came into effect on Jan. 1 in anticipation of a growing number of the batteries in need of safe disposal.

According to the regional district, federal and provincial regulations require the collection and recycling of the batteries when they become damaged or no longer function. Call2Recycle, the official battery management and recycling program in B.C., has expanded its service to ensure the new types of batteries can be properly recycled.

The announcement from the CSRD noted it is important to ensure that lithium-based batteries do not get dumped into landfills as they can pose a fire or explosion hazard.

The collection does not apply to batteries for transportation devices capable of travelling in excess of 32 km/hr. Examples provided are mopeds and electric motorcycles, ATVs and dirt bikes as well as motorized mobility chairs having three or four wheels, go-carts and golf carts.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Environment

