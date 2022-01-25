Council approves sale of city land in Salmon Arm industrial park to Northern Plastics

Salmon Arm council agreed at a Jan. 24, 2022 council meeting to sell a piece of city property in the industrial park to Northern Plastics Ltd. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Salmon Arm council approved proceeding with the sale of city land in the industrial park to Northern Plastics Ltd.

A report from city staff said Northern Plastics Ltd. offered the city $220,000 plus taxes to buy an adjoining 1.2 acres of land at 5920 Auto Rd. SE.

“Considering all factors, including the city’s future plans and the required environmental remediation, staff recommend disposing of the property for the offered amount,” stated a report to council on Jan. 24, 2022 from Erin Jackson, the city’s acting chief administrative officer.

The soil on the property requires remediation to bring it up to environmental standards necessary for development as it was once a landfill site.

Jackson’s report noted that following council’s approval of sale of the property, which is land only and not serviced, staff will advertise it in accordance with Community Charter requirements. Even if the property in question is no longer available for purchase by the public, the charter states that a municipality must notify the public of the sale.

At its Jan. 24 meeting, council passed unanimously a motion to allow the city to proceed with disposition of the land.

