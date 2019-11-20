Court hears man’s multiple property crimes in Shuswap fueled by addiction

Accused completes sentence, states he’s ready to do good things

A 27-year-old Sicamous man with approximately 15 offences involving property crime in the Shuswap over the past two years has been released from custody.

Sheldon Odd was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 1 to 30 days in jail (minus credit for six days spent in jail prior to sentencing) and 12 months’ probation. The sentence was for possession of stolen property under $5,000 and breach of recognizance. He was accused of stealing from vehicles in a Salmon Arm mobile home park, plus not adhering to a curfew.

Odd was back in court Nov. 19 because on Oct. 24 he was eight minutes late for his curfew and, on Oct. 30, he ‘wilfully resisted or obstructed a peace officer.’

The court heard that when a police officer came to arrest him on a warrant, he obstructed the officer, saying he wasn’t going back to jail.

Read more: Man jailed who stole from vehicles at Salmon Arm trailer park

Read more: Video footage of attempted break-in leads to arrest of Sicamous man

Read more: Update: Sicamous man back in custody

Read more: Sicamous man back in custody

The sentences for the charges were 30 days, to be served concurrently.

With a pre-sentence credit of 32 days, he was to be released and report to a probation officer by noon Nov. 20.

The court heard that the criminal history Odd had amassed since 2017 was fueled by drug addiction. The court heard he is motivated to do good things, to get a job and is going to take a drug treatment program. He plans to live with his dad and get a job.

The judge said with the drug addiction the reason behind the criminal activity, he would like to see Odd focus on the addiction and not the breach.

The Oct. 1 probation order will continue, which included no contact with his mother or two acquaintances; not to be within 50 metres of Broadview Villas in Salmon Arm, not to change his address or phone number and to obey a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. for the first three months.

Just after the case wrapped up, two people seated in the courtroom told Odd’s lawyer and the judge that there are three people willing to support Odd to stay out of trouble, but they live in the trailer park he is prohibited from entering.

The order was not changed and it was decided that Odd and his probation officer could discuss the details.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. to advocate for frustrated, confused, unhappy cellphone users, says premier

Just Posted

Man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting also charged with arson

Parmenter family home badly damaged by fire a month before killing

Cod Gone Wild to serve the Shuswap another round of musical cheer

Celtic-inspired Okanagan band to perform in Salmon Arm and Sorrento

Kids Christmas shopping event coming to Salmon Arm

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Okanagan teenagers found after missing for four days

The pair, believed to be dating, had been missing since Nov. 15.

Shuswap families bring home medals from Calgary karate tournament

The Summit Open Martial Arts Challenge was good to martial artists from Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

Benn scores 2, streaking Stars earn 6-1 win over Canucks

Horvat has lone goal for Vancouver

B.C. to advocate for frustrated, confused, unhappy cellphone users, says premier

Maple Ridge New Democrat Bob D’Eith to advocate for more affordable and transparent cellphone options

WATCH: Coldstream garage fire as hot as 275 C: deputy fire Chief

Shop fire potential for ‘one heck of a fireworks show,’ O’Hara says

North Okanagan women head up college board

Gloria Morgan named chair and Juliette Cunningham vice-chair Tuesday

Artist waves women’s flag in Okanagan

SheShe declares femininity with all-encompassing exhibit

Mental health first aid course offered by CMHA at Salmon Arm Okanagan College campus

Students learn to engage with someone experiencing a mental health problem

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Most Read